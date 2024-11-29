Letter: The Harmful Consequences of Removing Transgender Service Members from the Military: A Violation of Readiness and Human Decency – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory L. Alderete.

Removing transgender service members from the military not only undermines the effectiveness of the armed forces but also violates basic principles of human decency. Military readiness depends on the ability to recruit and retain the best and most qualified personnel, regardless of gender identity. Excluding transgender individuals deprives the military of a valuable pool of trained and experienced service members, which directly impacts overall readiness. Many transgender service members have already undergone extensive training and have proven themselves as capable and dedicated professionals. Forcing them out wastes the time, effort, and resources spent on their development, weakening the military’s ability to meet its mission requirements.

Beyond the issue of readiness, the exclusion of transgender individuals is a clear violation of human decency. The military should be a place where individuals are judged based on their abilities and commitment, not on their gender identity. Discriminating against transgender people sends a harmful message of exclusion and devaluation, undermining the core values of equality and fairness that the military represents. Transgender service members have the same desire to serve and protect their country as any other individual, and denying them the right to serve is an affront to their dignity and basic human rights.

Inclusion, not exclusion, strengthens the military. Embracing diversity, including gender diversity, enhances unit cohesion and morale, fostering a more resilient and effective fighting force. The military must reject discriminatory policies and honor the contributions of all service members, regardless of gender identity.