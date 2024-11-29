CPSD Inside Schools October Story – Caring for Kids and JBLM Support Schools – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Getting ready for a new school year can be challenging for students and families. Thanks to Caring for Kids and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), CPSD students were better prepared to start the school year right with essentials and supplies they needed to thrive.

Caring for Kids

August is the busiest time of year for Caring for Kids.

The local non-profit is a critical partner of CPSD, providing essentials to students and families throughout the school year. In August, though, Caring for Kids ratchets their volunteer efforts up with three big events that help students prepare for a new school year.

Caring for Kids hosts its Ready to Learn Fair and events in Tillicum and at Springbrook Park to reach families. The events provide backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, haircuts, immunizations and more to get students ready to roll when the first day arrives.

Between its three events, Caring for Kids served more than 1,000 students this year.

Caring for Kids was founded more than 40 years ago by former CPSD school bus driver Diane Formoso. It started as a way to provide coats to students and has grown into one of our most critical partners for supporting students and families.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord

More than a third of CPSD students are military connected with nearly 33% living on JBLM. A strong partnership between JBLM and CPSD ensures students on base are ready to start the school year right.

In addition to the many services offered by JBLM and its school liaison office throughout the year, JBLM’s Beach Bash event in August is a great kickoff event for students and families looking forward to the new school year.

This year’s Beach Bash offered free family activities, school supplies and back-to-school information for JBLM families.

More than 100 backpacks stuffed with supplies were given away to students at the event. Students and families also had the opportunity to talk with principals and staff from JBLM-connected schools at the CPSD booth.

Additionally, members of JBLM’s 62nd Airlift Wing volunteered at the Caring for Kids events at Tillicum and Springbrook to help provide backpacks and supplies for students.