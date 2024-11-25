Clover Park Superintendent Named Washington State Superintendent of the Year – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington Association of School Administrators.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner has been named the 2025 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA). The announcement was made during WASA’s Fall Superintendent Component meeting in Spokane.

The annual award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools.

In announcing this year’s selection, WASA Executive Director Joel Aune noted that through continuous improvement and innovative initiatives, Banner and his team are building a stronger, more united community that supports public education and champions equity for all.

“Ron Banner’s leadership in the Clover Park School District exemplifies an extraordinary commitment to equity and inclusion that extends beyond the classroom, bringing together diverse communities and ensuring that every student, regardless of background, receives the support they need to succeed,” said Aune. “His strategic implementation of initiatives like Universal Design for Learning, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support, and Professional Learning Communities reflect his dedication to closing achievement gaps and fostering an inclusive educational environment where all students can excel.”

Aune added, “Ron’s vision and unwavering focus on equitable access has not only transformed outcomes for students but also strengthened the entire community’s trust in the district’s mission.”

“We extend our congratulations to Ron and the entire Clover Park school community on this well-deserved honor,” said Aune. “He is a class act and an exemplary representation of the superintendency.”

Banner conveyed his gratitude by emphasizing that this award is a reflection of the collective dedication of the entire school district community.

“Receiving the Washington State Superintendent of the Year award is an incredible honor, but this recognition truly belongs to the dedicated educators, staff, students, families, and community members of our district,” said Banner. “Their unwavering commitment to excellence, and equity in educating our students, make our schools a place where every child can thrive. This award is a testament to the collective passion, teamwork, and hard work that drive our success every day. I am proud to serve alongside such an inspiring team, and I share this celebration with each of them.”

Located just south of Tacoma, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) serves 12,800 students in grades pre-K through 12, drawing from the communities of Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. With six elementary schools, two comprehensive high schools, an International Baccalaureate school, and a K-12 online academy, Clover Park serves a highly diverse community with an emphasis on educational options and a commitment to equity.

Banner became Clover Park superintendent in 2019. Prior to that, he served in a variety of district leadership roles, including assistant principal at Woodbrook Middle School, principal of Southgate Elementary and Mann Middle School, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, and deputy superintendent.

Banner earned his Washington State Superintendent Certificate from Seattle Pacific University in 2020. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington State University and a Master’s Degree in Teaching (Curriculum and Instruction) from Grand Canyon University.

In addition to his educational experience, Banner is actively involved in several organizations, including the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Rotary. He has also served in leadership positions on Lakewood’s Promise Board, the Lakewood Multicultural Board, and the Lakewood Family YMCA Advisory Board.

Actively involved in WASA, Banner has served as WASA Region President and on WASA’s Legislation and Finance Committee. He also serves on the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) Governing Board. Banner has received several accolades over the years, including the 2024 WASA Learning from Leaders Award, the 2023 WASA PEMCO Robert J. Handy Most Effective Administrator Award, and the 2022 WASA Award of Merit.

As the state’s Superintendent of the Year, Banner will be a candidate for the 2025 American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent of theYear Award. The national award will be announced in February during the AASA National Conference on Education in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In conjunction with the award, Washington’s Superintendent of the Year will receive a $1,000 check from D.A. Davidson & Company to use toward a school or educational program of their choice.

