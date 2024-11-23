Public Hearing: Conditional Use Permit for Quick Quack Car Wash – The Suburban Times

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time : 1:00 PM

Place : Virtual meeting via Zoom

The City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department will be holding a public hearing for permit number 11568- Conditional Use Permit for Quick Quack Car Wash. The proposed project consists of a new automated car washing facility that will feature a 108- foot tunnel, three (3) queuing lanes and twelve (12) vacuum parking stalls with other site improvements to include two (2) trash enclosures, parking, utility connections, exterior lot lighting, stormwater improvements, and landscaping. An existing eight (8) unit apartment complex will be demolished for the new construction.

The proposal is located at 8618 and 8610 Steilacoom Blvd SW (APN # 0220331028, 0220331027) located within the Neighborhood Commercial 1 (NC1) zoning district. The proposed car washing facility is identified as ‘Vehicle Service, minor maintenance/repair’ which is allowed in the NC1 zone upon approval of a conditional use permit.

All persons wishing to submit written comments on this project prior to the public hearing may do so by 5 PM on December 3, 2024. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Community Development Department five (5) calendar days prior to the public hearing.

Until further notice, residents can virtually attend the referenced Public Hearing by watching it live on the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 811 5179 9408 and Passcode: 540731.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Billie Stewart, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bstewart@cityoflakewood.us Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 811 5179 9408 and Passcode: 540731 or by visiting https://cityoflakewood-us.zoom.us/j/81151799408?pwd=Gaci47AgjpC7wa7xZQjtbMawDAdNCf.1

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 811 5179 9408 and Passcode: 540731, the Project Planner will call on you during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link

https://cityoflakewood-us.zoom.us/j/81151799408?pwd=Gaci47AgjpC7wa7xZQjtbMawDAdNCf.1 upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

Outside of Public Comments and Public Hearings, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged, and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.