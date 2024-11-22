Pierce Prairie Post: Good Neighbor Village breaks ground, construction begins – The Suburban Times

SPANAWAY – A pair of stories on the Pierce Prairie Post detail the Nov. 21, 2024 invitation-only groundbreaking for the Good Neighbor Village and the start of construction activities.

“Good Neighbor Village, the village of tiny homes that the Tacoma Rescue Mission and the Pierce County Executive’s office are trying to build in Spanaway, had a groundbreaking today, November 21, 2024. The event was an invitation only event at the farm site near the intersection of 176th and Spanaway Loop Road.” Click here to read the rest of the groundbreaking story.

“The first clue that construction was beginning was a video posted on YouTube that showed a backhoe digging in Spanaway Creek, replacing a culvert without a permit issued. Spanaway Concerned Citizens emailed out alerts, filed complaints, and called their attorney. I knew about the protest and showed up to get photos. But once there, I ran into Executive Dammeier and TRM Executive Director Duke Paulson, and got a pass to attend the groundbreaking and later, visited the site to see the trees falling.” Click here to read the rest of the construction begins story.