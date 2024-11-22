Becoming reality – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

Grabbing a shovel and helping turn the dirt that will become the Good Neighbor Village was a fantastic way to begin the holiday season.

We are a week away from the day our nation sets aside to be thankful for the many blessings we enjoy. However, for the men and women in our community trapped living on the streets, many with untreated mental illness and addiction, I suspect Thanksgiving may ring a bit hollow for them. In many instances, bridges to family members and friends have been burned and they are isolated from true community.

However, yesterday’s groundbreaking offers hope for those who may feel hopeless and alone. A transformative community with services, supports, employment and 285 micro-homes for our chronically homeless neighbors is under construction.

The Good Neighbor Village has reached this important milestone after years of planning, permitting, and hearings. I’m grateful for everyone who helped us get to this point, especially our partner, the Tacoma Rescue Mission. The broader community will now have the chance to be part of this transformative effort – through volunteering, advocating, and donating.

I can’t wait until the first microhomes are finished and new neighbors move in – beginning their recovery, working, paying rent, and joining the community. While that celebration is still in the future, we can now see it on the horizon, and it’s beautiful!

Thanks for reading.