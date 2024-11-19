 Make a Date for Lunch with the Chief – The Suburban Times

Make a Date for Lunch with the Chief

U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke invites members of the community to join him and the UPPD leadership team for a light lunch and conversation in the City Council Chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

Chief Burke will explain how 2023 levy funds are being put to work today to enhance public safety in U.P. The City’s community outreach officer, investigator and new school liaison officer will also be on hand to answer any questions residents and business owners have.

This is another opportunity to engage directly with your local law enforcement team. Bring your questions and meet the professionals who are protecting public safety in University Place! If you are planning to attend, please RSVP to uppublicsafety@cityofup.com.

