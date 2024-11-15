Upcoming Steilacoom Parks and Trails Work Parties – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Please join Steilacoom Parks and Trails volunteers for the upcoming 5th St Waterway work parties as you can: Sun/Mon 17/18 Nov and 24/25 November, 10 am to noon.

The times do not conflict with Seahawk games.

Steilacoom has been awarded a second $2,500 grant toward restoration of a portion of the 5th St Waterway along the 5th St Trail.

Our goal is to remove invasive plants such as blackberry vines and transform this barren stretch with native plants producing shade for the water and better habitat for aquatic and non-aquatic wildlife. While much has been done, more area needs to be cleared in preparation for plantings this winter.

Tools will be provided, but bring your own loppers or cuters if you prefer. Long sleeves, gloves, and rubber boots are highly recommended.

The site is at the corner of 4th Street and Jackson Street where there is limited parking. Overflow parking is a block away at Saltar’s Point Elementary School.

Refreshments will be on hand.

I will send out an email in the morning if heavy rain cancels the event for that day.

Thank you for your support of our Steilacoom environment!

Questions? 253-584-7284 or nehenders@comcast.net