Let’s Talk! – A First Place Ribbon – The Suburban Times

Are you ready to switch off your screens and ponder or discuss another writing/conversation prompt from my friend Tyrean Martinson’s book? Here’s my take on it.

Ribbons for winners seem to be a thing of the Anglo-Saxon world. At least, they never occurred at any time during my life in continental Europe. Also, I’m almost sure that nobody would think of blue as a color that signified first place. Anything that calls for attention in Germany is colored red or orange, after all. So, it took quite a while for me, back in the day, to realize that the Titanic was racing for a blue ribbon aka first place. Or that any blue ribbons I read about in novels were so much better than red ribbons! The only ribbon I ever received was a red, white, and blue one as a key spouse finalist on McChord Air Force Base in a competition I didn’t even sign up for – I was nominated and won!!!

First prizes come in so many shapes. In fifth grade, I won a book price for being best student in class. Funny enough, my grade teacher dated the year for the following school year – so I was never really sure whether to laugh or to cry about this prize. If anybody ever comes across it, they will either think I repeated a school year (which I never did) or that I have been lying about my age to them (which makes no sense).

I have created quite a few prizes for different events. They usually were acrylic sculptures with etched in names or categories, and dates. And they were accompanied by a framed certificate. There was the Creative Impulse Award for a trade fair in Frankfurt/Main that recognized inspirational companies and individuals in the creative hobby industries, and its equivalent for another international trade show in Cologne, specialized in needle crafting. There was one for a national trade fair in Dortmund, Germany, doing similar. I remember another was one that a colleague of mine and I bestowed on the Stuttgart Mayor for Culture and Sports. Each and every one also received a speech in front of a huge audience. One or two of these awards exist to this day, although the industry I used to work for has changed its face big time.

So, what does a blue ribbon mean to me? Or a prize? To be honest, yes, it’s nice to get them, especially if you are not even competing. I never did – first and foremost, because I never knew about there being awards of any kinds, in the first place. I have always competed with myself, and to this day, I do. If I can keep a deadline that I set myself, keeping it is my reward. If I beat it, I have a reason to celebrate. But a whole lot of awards or rewards don’t even come with a ribbon in life. To have been chosen for a wife, to have friends, to know there are people who read my books or other written work – these are priceless prizes in themselves. A hug from a child, a (wild) animal’s trust melts my heart.

First prizes come in every shape and color. And sometimes, we simply have to count our blessings to realize that it’s NOT about the visual ones that we can hang on walls or place on shelves. What count most are the ones that are not just for a moment in time but that cherish who we are in spite of the flaws we know we have.