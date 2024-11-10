Letter: On Behalf of Seniors in Our Community – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Chapa.

On any given day, step through the doors at any senior center in Tacoma, and you will enter more than just a building. You will immediately feel welcomed. The volunteer receptionist at the desk will greet you warmly. As you are checking in, you get a sense that you might be home.

There may be several classes going on simultaneously or it might be a quiet morning where folks are sitting in small groups, sharing coffee and conversation. The variety of class offerings is impressive and the participants are motivated. Strength and Balance, Stretch and Dance, Tap, Line Dancing, Art Classes, Music Lessons, Sing Alongs, Yoga, Meditation, Tai Chi or Martial Arts: Instructors tailor their programs to the needs of their senior students.

You will see folks visiting, laughing, singing and helping each other. There are jigsaw puzzles to be assembled; card and boxed games to play; and a library to peruse. There are seminars pertinent to older Americans’ health and safety. The Food Rescue Program offers food items Seniors can take for home meals and The Catholic Food Service Volunteers prepare and serve nutritious lunches in a warm and inviting environment.

More than the diverse offerings at Beacon, Lighthouse and Ruston Senior Centers, it is the volunteers, instructors, and directors who have built a secure foundation balanced with caring, warmth,expertise and professionalism. They have nurtured a community.

We are a unique community. Our life’s experiences continue to help us grow, even as we add candles to our years. We know keenly, the adage, “Life is short,” grows closer every day. As a community, we support each other. Health challenges, hardships and loss occur in our community, more so than most. When one of our friends does not show in our class, concern grows. We ask our group, “Has anyone talked to…..? ” Imagine our grief when someone in our group reports that a spouse died or that our friend fell ill or had an accident. Also, know our relief when we learn our friend will be ok. Cards are passed around and signed and when she/he finally returns, we are, once again, complete.

We are family.

Our family is in jeopardy. The City of Tacoma has decided to close our precious centers. They are breaking up our families in order to address a $24 Million deficit in their budget. They think that by handing the job over to Metro Parks, they will have the freedom to repurpose or sell buildings.

We only recently learned of this decision. It was made without the input of those most affected by their actions. In a short period of time we have learned about the federal laws that protect us through The Older Americans Act. We believe that this law protects our right to the quality of life that our Senior Centers provide.

We are running out of time. The City plans to close Beacon and Lighthouse Senior Centers in December. Saving our Senior Centers insures, not just the quality of life left in our years; it preserves those of every future Senior in Tacoma.

Please help all of us. Contact your Tacoma City Council, State and National Legislators. Speak or submit comments to the next City Council Meeting. If you can contribute your talent or resources to our cause, thank you.