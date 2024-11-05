 Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction

We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) School Board has recieved a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). The SHSD Board also received this honor in 2021 and 2022.

The Boards of Distinction program is an evidence-based program that screens applicants based on rigorous criteria. To receive recognition, applicants must demonstrate how they fostered successful student outcomes in their district by providing compelling evidence, proving a positive impact on closing opportunity gaps for their students.

WSSDA leadership were particularly impressed with SHSD’s focus on literacy achievement and the revisions made to the School Improvement Plan process. Additionally, WSSDA felt the SHSD Board of Directors made excellent use of their Board Self-Assessment tool to support goal alignment.  

Board members will be honored for their achievement at WSSDA’s 2024 Annual Conference in November.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

