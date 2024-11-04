ShotSpotter Information Forum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Coalition for Police Accountability.

Join us for a ShotSpotter Information Forum on Sunday Nov 10th from 1-3pm at Evergreen College in Tacoma.

Tacoma received a grant for a 3-year pilot program of the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection technology. The ShotSpotter system alerts police when the sound surveillance equipment thinks it detects a gunshot.

Hear from activists, experts, and community members about where this pilot will happen, what other cities have learned from using ShotSpotter, and how this might add additional burdens to communities that already experience over-policing.

Speakers include PLU Professor Marni Ritchie, UWT Professor Emma Slager, UWT Professor Ilā Ravichandran, Public Health Specialist Malcolm Clay, and Minister of Defense of the Black Panther Party Bunchy Carter.

This event is sponsored by Institute for Black Justice, The Conversation 253, Black Panther Party of WA, 350 Tacoma, Climate Alliance of the South Sound, Native Daily Network, Indivisible Tacoma, and Tacoma Coalition for Police Accountability.

RSVP by clicking on the flyer QR code or send an email to ssp111024@gmail.com.