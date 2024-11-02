Don’t Leave Your Leaves – The Suburban Times

The City of U.P. Public Works Department has street sweepers out in force to keep storm drains free of fallen leaves, but residents are asked to do their part by checking to ensure that leaves, needles and storm debris are not impeding the flow of rainwater into storm drains on or near their property.

Blocked stormwater drains can also lead to damage to local streets, since large puddles and ponding cause erosion and create safety hazards for pedestrians and drivers.

Watch this short video to learn more about the importance of keeping storm drains free of leaves and debris.