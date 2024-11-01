Susanne Bacon’s Emma Wilde Investigates Again – The Suburban Times

German sleuth Emma Wilde goes again where angels fear to tread – this time in Wycliff.

Have you ever encountered any of these shady people on your doorstep trying to sell you an alarm system update or a new roof because your neighbor allegedly has ordered a new one, as well? Only they haven’t, and you know because you keep talking with your neighbors about such things? Yep, these are scammers of the worst kind. If you’re lucky, you’ll end up with a contract with a different company on top of your old one; if you’re not, you might just have talked to potential burglars who scope the neighborhood for opportunity. It happened to us ever since Covid hit such numerous times that I simply couldn’t help spinning the thought “what if” a bit further.

In comes Emma Wilde novel number 4, Brother’s Keeper. The German journalist, now military spouse has finally made it to her new American home in Wycliff, Washington. As she picks up her life as a newspaper columnist and as an official support for other military spouses, aka key spouse in the Air Force, renowned town gossip Mrs. Morgan approaches her about a strange observation she has made. Shortly afterwards, Emma receives a call for help from one of her protégées in the case of a burglary, and an Italian-American author gets attacked and injured outside her temporary Wycliff home. Emma discovers a disturbing track connecting the dots between several burglaries. Are some of the people her new acquaintances let into their homes not who they are assumed to be? And has Emma taken too big a bite, this time, in investigating a puzzling chain of evidence?

Just in time for your Christmas shopping, the Kindle and print edition have been published on https://www.amazon.com/Brothers-Keeper-Wilde-Novel-Novels/dp/B0DL4F1Y1Q. This time, the story is not gory, but you get a lot of local flavors in the tale that is another off-spin of the Wycliff novel series. Wycliff is a fictional town on the shores of South Puget somewhere between Olympia and Seattle. And you will encounter one or the other character you might have fallen in love with in the cozy small-town romance series.

Author Susanne Bacon delivers Emma Wilde novel no. 4 just in time for Christmas.

There will be a book signing at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on November 24, 2024 from 1 through 4 p.m., and I will also have a table at the Gig Harbor Peninsula Highschool’s Winterfest the weekend right after Thanksgiving. So, you can get your signed copies of Brother’s Keeper and of any backlist item I still have in stock. And if you just want to come by and chat with me, I’ll be most happy to answer your questions. See you then?