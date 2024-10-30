Lakewood Rotary’s Little Free Pantry Success – The Suburban Times

A few years ago, the Lakewood Rotary Club started a new program called Little Free Pantry (LFP). Started by Bob Zawilski, Sally Porter Smith and Rose Stevens, the Club, thanks to John Lowney and Mark Blanchard, was able to install 7 pantries which are continuously stocked with food for the people that are food insecure. Additionally, over time, we found that there was a great need for hygiene and related health care products, including baby wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, paste, etc. Most of the early donations were from members, which was supported in the delivery of food by members Steve Mazoff, Barlow Buescher, Chuck Hellar, Greg Horn, Steve Enquist and several others.

Word began to spread and several places volunteered to collect food for us. These wonderful and community conscious facilities include Crunch Fitness, Lakeview Power and Light, Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood YMCA, and Moon Rise Cafe. Then, several members found organizations and individuals who donated food anonymously. The Steilacoom Public Works receives food from Safeway on a weekly basis, a member, Don Daniels, gathered a group of friends to support the LFP at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, and Christ Lutheran Church’s parishioner’s bring food for a weekly donation. Additionally, the Lakewood Lions has volunteered to fill the 2 LFPs in Springbrook for 2 months each year. What a great community response there has been to this project.

The LFP’s are located at LASA, 2 in Tillicum, 2 in Springbrook, 1 at Steilacoom Community Center, and 1 at the Lakewood Presbyterian Church on 104th,

These Little Free Pantries are accessible 24-7, unlike food banks, but to be clear, they are a supplement, not a replacement, to the food banks, which are consistently doing good work.

There is never enough places to help the people with health care needs and/or food anxiety, so if you would like a Pantry put near your work or home, or if you would like to collect food at your place of business, please contact Bob Zawilski at 253-389-1516 to make it happen. Thanks for your consideration and thanks to all that make this program successful.