Hotel conversion will offer 117 new units of affordable housing, much-needed respite services – The Suburban Times

Pierce County residents experiencing homelessness who are recovering from surgeries, emergency room stays and other medical care will soon have a safe place to rehabilitate. Today, the Oasis Inn, formerly known as the Clarion Inn at 6802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, has officially been acquired by the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI), thanks to funding from Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and the Washington State Department of Commerce.

In January 2023, PCHS awarded LIHI over $10M to support a new shelter project, which would eventually become the acquisition of the Oasis Inn. This hotel will be converted into 117 units of non-congregate emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing, with at least 51 of the units capable of providing medical respite services. The shelter beds will be for people experiencing homelessness, fleeing from domestic violence or who require services to prevent homelessness and are at the greatest risk of housing instability. Medical respite services will be prioritized for people experiencing homelessness who need medical care and will operate as part of the state’s Apple Health and Homes Program, which matches health care services with housing resources.

“Pierce County Human Services is pleased to have been an initial investor in this latest project to bring additional short-term shelter and permanent supportive housing to Pierce County,” said Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services director. “The facility will also provide short-term medical respite for homeless individuals coming out of treatment or other health care facilities. While the need still greatly outpaces available resources, this new shelter will be a welcome addition to the array of homeless services available across our county.”

Pierce County’s Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness identified medical respite as a much-needed shelter model in the area. This new shelter will have 24/7 staffing, case management, security and medical services onsite. Community Health Care will provide health, dental and behavioral health services to those in need. LIHI anticipates phasing the project, with some clients moving in during renovations.

County funding for this project is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Program (HOME-ARP).