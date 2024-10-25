Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show Coming to Tacoma, Dec. 6 – The Suburban Times

Don your festive apparel and celebrate the seasonwith the Seattle Men’s Chorus at the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved holiday tradition.

With performances running December 1-21, Ho Ho Ho: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show will be serving up a jolly collection of seasonal classics, Christmas comedy and a dizzying array of dancing Santas at the Pantages Theater, Tacoma: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m..

The fun-filled concert — with performances in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett — features songs including “Pink Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Santa’s My Boyfriend” and a new holiday version of “Holding Out for a Hero.”

As always, there’s no shortage of opportunities for audience participation at a Seattle Men’s Chorus holiday show. Audiences this year are invited to participate in the gayest sing-along ever with a medley including “Must Be Santa.”

“Some recipes work every time. Just mix the Men’s Chorus with the holidays, and you’ll get a huge heap of happiness,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “We have the most classic Gloria in town, but these days our dancers are lit, and our spice is a little…extra. The heat sneaks up on you and all the sudden you realize Seattle Men’s Chorus is the hottest ticket in town.”

This year’s performances include an abbreviated show specifically for children to join in the delight of Ho Ho Ho. Shortened to one hour for little ones’ attention spans, this special performance will feature costumed performances, dance numbers as well as an extended sing-along with general admission seating.

“Our holiday concert is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and the vibrant spirit of the season which breaks down stereotypes and binds us together in powerful ways,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan. “It’s the most fun you’ll have this holiday.”

Tickets are $39 to $99 (with special pricing for the abbreviated Kids’ Show) and available through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website at SeattleMensChorus.org.