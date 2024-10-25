Letter: The Kroger and Albertsons Merger – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dick Muri, Steilacoom.

It appears the Kroger / Albertson’s merger is nearing completion. The FTC decision is approaching, and our Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit is winding down in Seattle.

But why is Ferguson spending so many state resources on a case that will be superseded by the federal case? According to the Seattle Times, as of July he’d spent $6 million and $400,000 per month of taxpayer money on legal fees for this case. Also, the Judge in Ferguson’s case said he’s unclear about his ability to impact a national merger. (Seattle Times).

I’m a believer in the free market. Kroger and Albertsons say the very competitive marketplace is changing and Wal-Mart, Costco and Amazon have an ever-growing share of the market. Those market conditions seem clear, and if Kroger and Albertsons need this merger to compete and survive we should allow them to do it and let the market dictate their success or failure.

Also important, Kroger has been a longtime supporter of our nation’s veterans. Kroger has hired over 50,000 veterans in-stores, technology and logistics. They’ve committed over $41 million to the USO. They’ve also created the Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG), uniting Kroger veterans and veteran supporters to highlight the talents and strengths of associates with military experience.

I think Kroger deserves and opportunity to sink or swim based on market conditions. Not a challenge from the State or Federal government.