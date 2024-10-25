 How do you think the military impacts our community? – The Suburban Times

How do you think the military impacts our community?

Submitted by the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership.

The City of Lakewood is a member of the South Sound Military and Communities Partnership. The organization serves as a valuable link between the military – including Joint Base Lewis-McChord – and the communities that surround the military base.

South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, or SSMCP, is conducting a short survey to gauge people’s perceptions of the impact of Joint Base Lewis-McChord on the local economy and community.  The survey is short – less than 5 minutes – and completely anonymous. Anyone can take it – whether you are active duty, retired military, military affiliated (or not), a local business owner or a resident.

Please take a few minutes to take the survey to let our partners at SSMCP know how you think JLBM impacts our local economy and the South Sound.

Find the survey here. Thank you in advance for taking the time to share your responses.

