City of Tacoma Expands Efforts to Address Homelessness With New Street Medicine Program – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Building on its ongoing commitment to address homelessness in Tacoma, the City of Tacoma is proud to announce the launch of a Street Medicine Pilot Program. This program will bring crucial healthcare services directly to people living unsheltered, marking a significant step forward in the City of Tacoma’s comprehensive approach to homelessness.

The program is funded by a $1 million grant from the Washington State Health Care Authority, positioning Tacoma as a leader in the state alongside four other jurisdictions – the City of Spokane, the City of Everett, King County, and Kitsap County – receiving similar funding. This investment underscores the state’s recognition of the critical need for targeted healthcare solutions for people experiencing homelessness.

“The Street Medicine Pilot Program goes beyond treating illnesses; it aims to build trust, uphold dignity, and provide a pathway to a better life for those experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This initiative is a crucial part of our comprehensive strategy to address homelessness in Tacoma, which also involves increased investments in affordable housing, supportive services, and preventative measures.”



“Bringing healthcare to those that do not have access to shelter, reliable food resources and or medical services will truly help those with some of the greatest needs, and greatest barriers to accessing services,” said Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Chair Jani Hitchen. “This pilot will allow us to see what we can do to stabilize and heal our unhoused Tacoma neighbors, and the impacts we might see in other systems like our hospitals, shelters, law enforcement and schools. I truly appreciate the TPCHD leadership for seeking this opportunity. It will save lives.”



“We recognize that traditional healthcare models often fail to reach those living unsheltered,” said Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Vice Chair and Tacoma City Council Member Joe Bushnell. “By taking healthcare directly to the streets, we can break down barriers to access, address immediate needs, and build lasting relationships that support long-term health and well-being.”



The Street Medicine Pilot Program will be implemented in partnership with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Leveraging Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s expertise, the program will deploy specially trained Street Medicine Teams to provide care to individuals living in encampments, tent cities, vehicles, and other unsheltered locations.



“For public health to truly serve the community, we must break down all barriers to service and meet people where they are,” said Director of Public Health Chantell Harmon Reed. “Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is uniquely positioned to improve access for people living unsheltered to necessary healthcare. This new program will help our Tacoma neighbors get the support they need to protect and improve their health and transition out of homelessness.”



These teams will be comprised of medical and behavioral health professionals, including a medical provider, a behavioral health professional, and a community health worker.



This multidisciplinary approach will ensure that individuals receive comprehensive care tailored to their unique circumstances. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will also work closely with community stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, primary care providers, and behavioral health providers to ensure coordinated and wraparound services for those in need.