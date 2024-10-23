Rockefeller Foundation Hires Rep. Derek Kilmer to Lead New U.S. Program and Policy Team – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundation announced that Congressman Derek Kilmer, who currently represents Western Washington State, has been named Senior Vice President for the newly created U.S. Program & Policy team. The organization, which has invested in American health, education, economic opportunity, and other initiatives since its founding in 1913, is deepening its engagement in the United States with a new leader, new initiatives, and a new fellowship for aspiring U.S.-based changemakers. In this role, he will lead domestic programmatic work while driving a strategy to shape global policy as part of the Foundation’s $1 billion commitment to advance a climate transition that includes everyone, including those most at risk in the United States and abroad. Mr. Kilmer’s role will begin in January.

“For 111 years, The Rockefeller Foundation has been making big bets for America to catalyze progress in the United States and ensure everyone can benefit from it,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a divisive time in this country and as climate change makes life worse for so many Americans, we are excited Derek will help us add to that record of impact. As he has shown at every stop in his remarkable career, Derek has the big bet mindset: he seeks to solve, not just improve, the problems facing so many people here and around the world.”

As head of U.S. Program & Policy, Mr. Kilmer will lead a new range of work to engage domestic and global leaders, civil society actors, businesses, and institutions to advance issues core to The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission. In addition, he will oversee several existing, high-impact projects that the Foundation is driving alongside strategic partners, including: Invest in Our Future (IOF), a coalition of philanthropies focused on ensuring communities around the country can access the benefits of US climate policy equitably; Pro-Working Family Tax Policy Initiative, a portfolio of grantees committed to effectively using fiscal policy to reduce economic inequality in the U.S. and support working families; Global Economic Recovery (GER), a policy coalition focused on improving the quantum and quality of development finance to support progress on global climate and development goals; and Economic Opportunity Collective (EOC), a multi-stakeholder partnership aimed at mobilizing capital for small businesses in the United States.

“During my twenty years in public service, I’ve seen – and worked to solve – many of our country’s most significant challenges,” said Mr. Kilmer. “I’ve partnered with communities – including my hometown – that are committed to not being left behind in today’s economy. I’ve worked with tribal communities that are on the front lines of the climate crisis and are in the process of trying to move to higher ground due to persistent flooding and more severe storms. I’ve seen rising polarization and dysfunction and pursued innovative ways to bridge divides and modernize our democratic structures.”

Mr. Kilmer continued: “As I move on from Congress, I’m absolutely thrilled to join The Rockefeller Foundation, which has demonstrated – time and again – extraordinary capacity for impact here in the United States and around the world for the past 111 years. Today, as much as any time in our nation’s history, America needs big bets that can reimagine and expand economic opportunity, improve the health of our environment and our people, strengthen our democracy, and much more.”

A native of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, Mr. Kilmer passed a significant new economic development law focused on helping economically distressed communities, establishing a program that became the most popular in the history of the Economic Development Administration. Mr. Kilmer chaired the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, which passed over 200 recommendations to make Congress work better for the American people. He has been honored by the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Congressional Management Foundation, and the National Congress of American Indians, among others. Kilmer also served as Chairman of the New Democrat Coalition and taught a policy class at Princeton University focused on reforms to strengthen democracy. Prior to his tenure in Congress, Mr. Kilmer spent eight years in the Washington State Legislature, served as Vice President of a nonprofit focused on economic development, and worked as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company.

In addition to Mr. Kilmer’s appointment, The Rockefeller Foundation announced several new initiatives that will further its engagement in the United States in the years ahead.

Big Bets for America is a new program aimed at tackling America’s most pressing challenges through the Foundation’s model of scientific philanthropy. The program supports leaders in shaping novel solutions, building unlikely partnerships, and tracking progress to achieve big results. To date, Big Bets for America has supported innovative approaches to job development, education, climate, and other key issues, such as:

BlueConduit’s work providing communities access to safe drinking water by identifying lead water pipes using artificial intelligence;

Convening in Appalachia to help end the overdose epidemic, facilitated through McChrystal Group’s innovative coordination approach; and

Jobs to Move America’s campaign in nine states to positively impact worker well-being and the climate through community benefits agreements in the clean-tech manufacturing sector.

The Rockefeller Foundation will also support changemakers in the United States. Last year, it developed a “Big Bets Climate Fellowship” to provide local leaders with programming, networking, and professional development opportunities as they work to implement their bold climate solutions at scale. The initial cohort of 16 leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean took part in a six-month program that included in-person meetings in Sao Paolo, Bellagio, Italy, and New York. In 2025, the Foundation will have two cohorts, one from the Asia-Pacific and the other from the United States.