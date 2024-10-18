Desireè Wilkins Finch Appointed CEO of Tacoma Urban League – The Suburban Times

Desireè Wilkins Finch

Tacoma, WA — The Tacoma Urban League (TUL) is excited to announce the appointment of Desireè Wilkins Finch as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 30, 2024.

With over 15 years of experience in community organizing, organizational development, and strategic planning, Wilkins Finch is well-positioned to lead the organization in advancing its mission to empower African Americans and underserved communities. Coming off the heels of founding the Tacoma Black Fund and raising $50,000 for Black entrepreneurs and visionaries, her work directly impacts Black people in Tacoma.

“Desireè is a natural leader with deep ties to the Tacoma community,” said LaTasha Wortham, Chair of the Tacoma Urban League’s Board of Directors. “Her strategic vision, passion for equity, and dedication to social justice make her the perfect choice to carry forward the mission of the Tacoma Urban League. We are thrilled to welcome her to this role.”

This transition comes as part of the Board’s continued commitment to the stability and growth of the Tacoma Urban League. All programs and services will continue without disruption, and the organization remains focused on its key priorities: economic opportunity, educational excellence, family empowerment, and civil rights advocacy.

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of the Tacoma Urban League, and to carry forward the leadership legacy of Thomas Dixon, and the visionary work he began in this community. It is a privilege to stand among the remarkable leaders who have come before me, and I am eager to continue building on that foundation.” said Desireè. “I have long supported the League’s mission and look forward to advancing the critical work of ensuring social equality and economic independence for Black people and underserved communities in Tacoma. This city is deeply engaged in race and social justice action, and I am excited to lead the organization in making scalable sustainable change.”

ABOUT TACOMA URBAN LEAGUE

The Tacoma Urban League was born out of the civil rights movement in 1968 as a racial justice advocacy organization for African Americans and other people whom society has marginalized in the South Puget Sound. A home for Black empowerment, the Tacoma Urban League provides services, training and advocacy to build social and economic equality. It offers programs focused on the foundations of a thriving community: education, economic empowerment, health, housing and justice. Thousands of people have passed through its doors and their lives have been positively shaped by the Tacoma Urban League.