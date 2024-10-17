 Lens of Equity Coming to Tacoma in 2025 – The Suburban Times

Lens of Equity Coming to Tacoma in 2025

The Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force, driven by WorkForce Central’s passion for keeping DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accountability, and Inclusion) at the forefront of what we do, is excited to bring you the 2025 Lens of Equity Summit at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center on Thursday, February 20, 2025. This time, we’re doubling down on advancing racial equity and justice, ensuring that our community remains at the core of every conversation.

This summit will build on our ongoing mission to confront the racial disparities embedded in the systems that have strategically devalued our communities, therefore shaping our lives here in Pierce County. Real change begins with the community—amplifying the voices of those most impacted and uplifting our residents and small businesses to lead the push for equity. We focus on ensuring everyone, especially those from historically undervalued groups, has a seat at the table and that their experiences drive the movement for justice.

We will have open and honest conversations to bring our communities closer, challenge racial inequities, and develop collective solutions. The power to transform our systems relies on each of us—within our neighborhoods, organizations, workplaces, and culture. The Lens of Equity Summit is a space for reflection, dialogue, and action, highlighting that community-led efforts are essential to achieving racial equity.

Join us as we build a more just Pierce County. Tickets go on sale October 21. Click here to learn more and to sign up for updates about this event. This is more than just a summit—it’s a movement for lasting change. We hope you’ll be part of it.

