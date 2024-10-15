Tacoma’s District 2 Decides to Spend $1 Million on Community Initiative Aimed at Creating a Vibrant Space – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Over 6,000 Participatory Budgeting votes were tallied from community members in District 2. The community-proposed project that was selected will design and build a covered skate park featuring public art in Downtown Tacoma, in a location under I-705. The proposed project is an exciting community initiative aimed at creating a vibrant space for both skateboarding and public art. By situating the park under I-705, the project not only utilizes an otherwise underused urban space but also brings life to a typically overlooked area. Implementation is projected to begin in 2025.

“I celebrate and commend the residents of District 2 who participated throughout the Participatory Budgeting process! This has been one of the most heartwarming experiences I have had thus far on the City Council,” said District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “I was especially moved by how many young people engaged and invested their time and energy into learning how they can make positive change in their community. This project will activate and beautify youth-oriented space in downtown Tacoma, and build connections between the Dome District and the waterway. I love how this project will help connect distinct parts of District 2 together.”



Other community-proposed projects in District 2 had included:

Upgrade accommodations at the City of Tacoma’s emergency shelter stability site on Puyallup Avenue with two shower/bathroom units, added access to electricity, ADA accessibility, and more.

Fund youth programming for the new dedicated teen area, the community hub, and the Makerspace at Tacoma Public Library’s Main location.

More information about the Participatory Budgeting process is available at cityoftacoma.org/PBTacoma.