Part of Spanaway Loop Road closed until early 2025 – The Suburban Times

With the sewer construction work progressing on 116th Street South, we anticipate Spanaway Loop Road South will close between 116th Street South and Garfield Street South starting Monday, October 14. The closure is expected to continue into early 2025.

Local access will remain available for emergency vehicles and residents who must use Spanaway Loop to get to and from their homes. Through traffic will be directed to detour using 112th Street South, Pacific Avenue/SR-7, and Tule Lake Road South. Please slow down and drive carefully near work areas.

We understand that Spanaway Loop is a busy thoroughfare, and that this road closure will impact many travelers. Please give yourself extra time when traveling through the area. Travelers are encouraged to plan alternate routes or shift travel times if possible. We appreciate your patience as we perform these necessary improvements to our public infrastructure.

Learn more from the County website.