RFP for On-Call Development Application Review and Inspection Assistance – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, Washington seeks 3rd party, on-call development project application review services for:

Land use and zoning;

Environmental, including SEPA, critical areas, shorelines and arborist;

Development engineering, including grading, survey, clearing, rights-of-way, stormwater and transportation; and

Building for residential and commercial, including tenant improvements, plumbing and mechanical.

Click here to view the full RFP. The deadline for submission is October 25, 2024 by 5:00 PM. Submit proposals via email by the deadline to asilva@cityoflakewood.us

All questions must be submitted by the deadline and sent via email to asilva@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7839.