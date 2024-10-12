 RFP for On-Call Development Application Review and Inspection Assistance – The Suburban Times

RFP for On-Call Development Application Review and Inspection Assistance

The City of Lakewood, Washington seeks 3rd party, on-call development project application review services for:

  • Land use and zoning;
  • Environmental, including SEPA, critical areas, shorelines and arborist;
  • Development engineering, including grading, survey, clearing, rights-of-way, stormwater and transportation; and
  • Building for residential and commercial, including tenant improvements, plumbing and mechanical.

Click here to view the full RFP. The deadline for submission is October 25, 2024 by 5:00 PM. Submit proposals via email by the deadline to asilva@cityoflakewood.us

All questions must be submitted by the deadline and sent via email to asilva@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7839.

