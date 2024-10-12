City of Tacoma Partners with Emerald Cities Collaborative for E-Contractor Academy Oct. 22-Nov. 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program has partnered with Emerald Cities Collaborative to launch its first completely in-person E-Contractor Academy. The E-Contractor Academy aims to provide the information, resources, tools, and connections so that minority and women-owned construction firms can grow by working on clean energy and sustainable building projects. The Academy and all support services are offered free of charge to participants.

The following topics will be covered:

The clean energy and sustainable building landscape

Energy efficiency programs and incentives

Business growth principles

Academy Dates: October 22 – November 19 (Tuesdays, from 3 – 5 PM)

Location: Mi Centro (1208 S. 10th St., Tacoma, WA 98405)

Application Deadline: October 15

Event details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, can contact Monica Guevara at mguevara@emeraldcities.org.