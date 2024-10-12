2024 AMOCAT Arts Award Winners Announced – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Arts Commission has announced this year’s AMOCAT Arts Award honorees: Mattice Hoyt (Arts Patron), Black Night Market (Community Outreach by an Organization), Lourdes Jackson (Community Outreach by an Individual), and Anida Yoeu Ali (Community Outreach by an Individual). The AMOCAT Arts Awards honor the people and organizations that positively impact the community with their passion, innovation, and commitment to the arts.

Arts Patron Award

The Arts Patron award recognizes Mattice Hoyt for her dedication to uplifting the arts through cultural programming, community-centered initiatives, and support for young artists at her store, Mattice Beauty Supply, which has become an arts hub for Tacoma.

Hoyt’s commitment to integrating art into her business environment sets a model for other local businesses on how to blend commerce with community enrichment. Her initiatives like artist-commissioned murals and sliding-scale arts classes, including bi-monthly queer kids craft days, have helped bring the arts to life in unique and accessible ways for her community. In addition, her advocacy through initiatives like #TacomaTuesday demonstrate her dedication to amplifying local artisans and businesses, fostering a supportive and vibrant arts culture in Tacoma.

In 2022, Hoyt was recognized with the Compassionate Tacoma award, underscoring her sustained community impact through arts programming and education.

Community Outreach by an Organization Award

The Community Outreach by an Organization award recognizes the Black Night Market for its outstanding efforts to showcase and promote Black artists and BIPOC-owned businesses through various events, including night markets, art soirees, poetry nights, and festivals.

The Black Night Market has provided economic opportunities for over 800 businesses and artists while fostering community engagement, cultural education, and youth involvement. By partnering with local galleries and museums, they have played an instrumental role in integrating Black artists into mainstream venues. Their events serve as a cultural nexus for Tacoma, creating spaces where the community can connect, celebrate, and support the arts while ensuring Black and BIPOC creators are highlighted and empowered.

Community Outreach by an Individual Award

This Community Outreach by an Individual award recognizes Lourdes Jackson for his impactful contributions to Tacoma’s artistic landscape through murals and large-scale works that empower youth, beautify community spaces, and spark meaningful conversations on culture and tradition.

Jackson’s murals are featured in community centers, youth facilities, and multi-family residences across Tacoma, particularly in the Hilltop neighborhood. His art helps to transform these spaces, giving them new life while also fostering pride and ownership within the community. In addition to his artistic practice, Jackson dedicates his time to youth arts events, inspiring the next generation of Tacoma artists through mentorship and community projects.

Community Outreach by an Individual Award

This Community Outreach by an Individual award recognizes Anida Yoeu Ali, a world-renowned Cambodian American artist, for her profound impact on Tacoma’s arts community and her commitment to engaging audiences through meaningful artistic dialogue.

Ali’s recent solo exhibition, HYBRID SKIN, MYTHICAL PRESENCE, at the Seattle Asian Art Museum marked her as the first Cambodian artist to achieve this milestone, showcasing her commitment to bringing visibility to marginalized stories and perspectives. In Tacoma, she produced Hello. How Are You?, a public art project in the Hilltop neighborhood that fosters community conversations about mental health and well-being through art. Ali also led an art delegation to Indonesia, furthering cultural exchange, and building international creative networks. Her work continues to inspire and challenge, enriching Tacoma’s cultural fabric through creativity and community engagement.

The 2024 awardees were honored at Kaleidoscope, the annual Tacoma Arts Month opening party on October 2 at STAR Center. Mayor Victoria Woodards presented the awards.

The AMOCAT Arts Awards are one part of Tacoma Arts Month, a month-long community celebration of the arts that includes community-hosted arts and culture events, exhibits, and workshops for all ages taking place throughout the month. All events are open to the public, and many activities are free.

One of the signature events of Tacoma Arts Month is the Tacoma Studio Tour. The community is invited inside the working studios of 108 local artists to learn about the artistic process, ask questions, and purchase one-of-a-kind creations. All studios will feature demonstrations or have hands-on activities for visitors. This free, family-friendly, self-guided tour will run from 11 AM to 5 PM on October 12 and 13, covering 68 locations around Tacoma. A complete list of studio locations, an interactive map, and information about the Tacoma Studio Tour Passport is available at TacomaArtsMonth.org.