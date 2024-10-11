 New Hours for the Pierce County Auditor’s Office – The Suburban Times

New Hours for the Pierce County Auditor’s Office

Submitted by Farmer, Auditor.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office at 2401 S. 35th St., Tacoma, is open for customer service from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These new operating hours apply to the main office for document recording, passport applications, vehicle and boat licensing, marriage licenses, and business and pet licenses.

The midday closure of counter and telephone services will enable more Auditor’s Office staff to serve customers during operating hours.

The Pierce County Elections Office will remain open through lunch, as will other county offices in the Pierce County Annex building.

Many Auditor’s Office services can be found online or at licensing offices throughout Pierce County, rather than requiring an office visit. These options and more, including appointment scheduling for Auditor’s Office services, are available at piercecountywa.gov/Auditor.

