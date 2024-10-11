Letter: Lakewood – Where Housing is Hot, and Public Input is Not – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Walter Neary, Lakewood.

A funny thing happened on the way to incentivizing developers to put housing instead of businesses along Gravelly Lake Drive. Now the rest of the city is under consideration as well!

You may recall that earlier this year, the City Council told the planning commission to re-examine the idea of incentivizing housing along Gravelly Lake Drive from the mall to Clover Creek. The matter is coming back to the City Council on Monday in their study session (click here for agenda).

Some things haven’t changed. It’s clearly easier to encourage apartments than destination businesses to fill some of our many empty lots. And to drive away businesses and public institutions that now exist along Gravelly Lake Drive.

It appears the city staff is encouraging the council to tell the planning commission what to decide – to create the housing incentive, and in just one part of town. This seems at odds with the idea of sending the subject back to the commission for a public hearing.

Here’s what is going on. Members of the planning commission have raised this idea: if it’s great to have higher densities downtown, how about sharing that with the rest of the city? Apartments and condos in other places! Why limit the apartments and condos incentive to downtown?

And so apparently these planning commissioners need to be curbed.

In the PDF I’ve shared, the report looks at other parts of the city. You might see if your neighborhood, such as Oakbrook, is in there.

The staff comes back and says, “Nah, best to put more housing downtown.”

“Though we could adjust some zoning in other places.”

Sure, why not? They’ll have the City Council in the room Monday. Who needs anyone else? There is no opportunity for public comment Monday, though I suppose we can send letters. I see at least one factual error – it says the council voted against the incentive, and they didn’t. They sent it back to the planning commission, with instruction there should be notice to neighborhoods of matters that affect them.

So the council sent it back to the planning commission.

Who apparently have to be told how to think.

NIMBY means “Now I’m Making Bucks, Y’all”

Look, we all know people need housing. Why not share it with the whole city? This incentive is going to help. The report says, “Most developers need the (tax incentive) in order to make projects financially feasible to build.” Weirdly, they left off the names of the developers who told them that, and it sounds like the city staff saying it like they’ve been building housing.

You might say, “Walter, come on. People need apartments. You have lived in apartments” And it’s true, to me personally, increasing densities in the downtown area is not a bad thing. City leadership is doing me a huge favor. I can sell my home now for someone to put multiple homes on it. That eases my mind during my coming retirement. Thank you!

Interestingly, if I stayed as a UW employee instead of retiring, my wife and I would qualify for the ‘affordable housing’ encouraged by these incentives. So there are all sorts of gifts to me in this housing density decision.

Developers love it when proponents of higher densities give them more opportunities to build.

So it is a financial reward to me. And developers make a lot of money. What’s the problem?

For one thing, if we have this incentive, we should offer it through all of Lakewood. If JBLM troops need housing, that means JBLM troops need housing. A soldier desperately in need of a home doesn’t need Lakewood splitting hairs over this neighborhood or that.

The staff report says downtown is preferable as the location for many reasons such as “Efficient separation between Central Business District and abutting parcels.”

Apparently when a three-story apartment building is built next to someone’s house, that’s called “efficient.”

And you can get away with saying that when there’s no public hearing at a study session.

Leaving the public behind

What is troubling about all of this is that I was around for the start of cityhood, and apparently we’ve lost some lessons along the way. Not to mention losing the public.

The city is once again discussing specific areas Monday, and there was no notice to the neighborhood – or actually, to the whole city which is now under consideration. Specific neighborhoods in other parts of the city are mentioned.

So at least now, I don’t feel so alone.

The report mentions the possibility of incentivizing development in Oakbrook and other parts of town.

Do you live in Oakbrook, Springbrook, Tillicum or Woodbrook, and do you have an opinion on anything in this report? What parts of your area might be eligible? Here’s an example of what they’re showing for where Oakbrook could have the affordable housing incentive. You can find all the maps in the staff report. I guess that’s your job.

Here’s the zoning they are contemplating for specific parts of town:

‘Desiring more local control’ – so very 1996 of you

Ironically, some people have not forgotten we became a city so citizens could express opinions. In fact, this month, the Lakewood City Council is considering a new budget. The budget message says this:

“In 2026, Lakewood will celebrate its 30th anniversary of incorporation. The City incorporated in large part because community members desired more local control, particularly on issues of public safety, land use, and parks and recreation.” (emphasis mine)

So I have hope. Someone in City Hall knows that taxpayers and others care about being involved in land use decisions.

Let them eat cake

The budget, by the way, notes that the city should set aside some money to help celebrate the 30th anniversary.

Hopefully the 30th anniversary bash won’t just be a City Council study session. I’m sure the public would love to be involved and see signs we remember anything about incorporation.

How will they design the 30th anniversary cake that will celebrate how Lakewood attracted more condos and apartments with limited public process? Perhaps in the spirit of all the apartments going up around us, it will look like a big plain boring box cake in two colors. Cakes, like housing, are there to be “efficient.”

Make the 30th anniversary cake big, boring and tall. Don’t you dare disagree. What, are you against cakes?

But back to encouraging apartments and condos instead of retail and restaurants.

Let’s sum up: