Project seeks to build 26 new affordable housing units in Lakewood, public comment period open through Oct. 18 – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME : LASA Phase III SEPA App # 6480 / 13675

APPLICANT: James Guerrero Architects, james@jgarch.net. All comments and questions may be sent to the City of Lakewood contact listed below.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION : The applicant is seeking approval of a Design Review application and SEPA environmental review to construct 26 new affordable housing units in two buildings; one building will be two stories tall and one will be three-stories tall. The proposal also includes parking, a dumpster and recycling enclosure, open space, and landscaping. The proposed 18 two-bedroom apartments and 6 three-bedroom apartments will each have access to a private balcony or patio, and laundry within the unit or in shared laundry facilities for units that do not have laundry. The proposal includes the demolition of an existing residential structure on the approximately 0.86-acre site. The proposed project will be accessible from the north along Fairlawn Drive SW and from the existing access to the south via Gravelly Lake Drive.

PROJECT LOCATION: 5516 & 5520 Fairlawn Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA, APN # 5130001640 & 5130001650 ZONING: Neighborhood Commercial (NC2) PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: August 28, 2024 DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: September 13, 2024 PERMITS/REVIEW REQUESTED: SEPA Environmental Review OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Design Review; Site Development Permit; Building Permit; Sewer Permit; Water Permit: and Sign Permit

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: Based upon review of the submitted SEPA Environmental Checklist and what is known about the proposal at this time, the Department expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project. The City is using the optional DNS process, allowed by SEPA under WAC 197-11-355 in which this Notice of Application and the SEPA threshold determination are reviewed concurrently. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project. Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. A copy of the threshold determination may be obtained upon request once issued. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : October 4, 2024 – October 18, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499 or via the staff contact information listed below. Please include the permit number in your comments. Comments must be received by October 18. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

CONTACT INFORMATION :