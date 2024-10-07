Evergreen Golf Club Swings Into Action in South Sound – The Suburban Times

Greg Bodine, left, and Jermaine Kearse stand on the mezzanine overlooking the newly opened Evergreen Golf Club Tacoma. The chipping and putting area is clear-span, meaning no beams to deflect balls. Additionally, a high ceiling allows for reasonably lofted shots. Photo by John Stearns

Via South Sound Business: A massive new home for indoor golf instruction, practice, performance training, and fun officially opened its doors Tuesday in Fircrest.

Evergreen Golf Club — at 2101 Mildred St. W., near Tacoma Community College — is a 24,000-square-foot facility, which its operators believe is the largest of its kind in the country. It boasts real sand traps, nearly 10,000 square feet of artificial turf for chipping and putting, 13 bays with Trackman golf simulators, instructors, and a gym for golf-specific training and rehabilitation. The latter is overseen by Redmond-based Golfletica, a sports-fitness, training, and rehabilitation clinic specializing in golf-related training and care.

