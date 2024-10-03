Partners for Parks Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn Raises $54,000 for H-Barn Restoration Project – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

Lakewood – October 1, 2024 – Partners for Parks is thrilled to announce the success of their recent Harvest Hoedown event, which raised an impressive $54,000 to support the restoration of the historic H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, WA. This lively gathering marks the official launch of the public phase of our project to raise $3.5 million, aimed at matching the City of Lakewood’s generous $4 million commitment.

The Hoedown brought together community members, local businesses, and supporters of the park project for an evening of fun and games, music and dancing, all in the name of preserving a cherished piece of Lakewood’s history.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated and contributed to this event,” said Sally Saunders, President of Partners for Parks. “The funds raised will play a vital role in restoring the H-Barn, ensuring it continues to serve as a beloved gathering space for generations to come.”

This $7.5 million historic preservation and restoration project is a public-private partnership between the City of Lakewood and Partners for Parks who are working together to preserve and restore an iconic barn complex at Fort Steilacoom Park into a unique, multi-purpose event space for public and private use.

Partners for Parks is leading the private-sector effort to raise $3.5 million of the total $7.5 million from individual donors, foundations, businesses and service organizations. To date, the H-Barn Project has gifts and signed commitments of $2.2 million towards its private-sector goal of $3.5 million. You can become a partner in history and help us reach our goal!

To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, join the PFP board, attend a future awareness event or to volunteer in support of this historic campaign, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.