Letter: Lakewood Towne Center and Why it Should Not Happen – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric & Jen Chandler.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN…..We are still against this proposal for the same reasons in our original letter…TRAFFIC !

And, even though Alliance has made an attempt to waylay our concerns about this critical aspect of this project, there is still much to be considered and answered. What follows are our thoughts with regard to that conundrum that must be answered completely BEFORE THIS PROJECT IS ALLOWED TO PROCEED…..

“Traffic & Parking Considerations”.

please note, we have separated the sentences from Alliance’s original-document’s-paragraph for ease of reading and allowing our commentary/concerns to be seen more clearly, which follow immediately. Original Alliance’s Document Text is in quotes:

“Traffic and parking concerns were also common themes in the public comments.”

!!! Alliance NOW PROJECTs 476 Parking Slots !!!

“The project is updating its TIA right now, but there will be a net increase in the total trips generated from residents of the development.”

The TRAFFIC STUDY we indicated needing to be done appears to have been done, but by WHOM (??), our questions are:

+ TIA = Traffic Impact Assessment. Updating it? WHO has done or will do that work?

+ WHERE is the original one, and WHO, specifically, Did The Assessment? From the research we had to do because of the lack of details provided by Alliance, we found that a Traffic Impact Assessment is typically conducted by a trained and qualified “TRAFFIC ENGINEER”, who:

◦ forecasts additional traffic associated with a proposed development,

◦ identifies potential problems that might influence traffic flow, and

◦ suggests ways to mitigate any negative effects.

+ This crucial study and analysis enables developers to ensure they plan accordingly and provide adequate access for the traveling public—an increasingly critical key to success in today’s urban environments.

+ Developments that are properly Planned & Designed with minimizing impacts to existing roadways in mind, while also providing safe and efficient access for all users are crucial to the health of a community.

Based on what we have seen about this TIA and the assessment we did and reported previously on this topic, we seriously doubt it was done by a professional Traffic Engineer.

“The project intends to pay the city a traffic impact fee to invest in additional traffic infrastructure as needed to offset the newly generated trips.”

Here are some questions that need answers with regard to the Traffic Impact Fee:

• Who will determine the Fee Amount?

• What criteria/data will be used to determine the Fee Amount?

• Any idea of how much that might be, and How Much will Alliance be willing to pay?

• Is the City of Lakewood prepared to hire a qualified Traffic Engineer AND How Much will that cost?

• Is Alliance willing to wait for a completed TIA before doing any construction?

“In terms of parking, the project is currently parked with 165 parking stalls above the city’s code requirements for a total of 476.”

Let’s see….that means 476 more vehicles entering and leaving from this area alone….at least twice a day….that adds up to a minimum of 952 vehicles using, at the most, 3 primary exits from the apartment complex ! What a potential mess….regardless of what is done to minimize problems.

Taking the details provided in our initial letter to the City of Lakewood of MARCH 2024, as well as our concerns about Alliance’s above recent changes-&-additions into consideration, it is absolutely imperative that ALL of the Questions Asked MUST be Answered Completely and Satisfactorily in order to make a Logical and Correct Decision about this apartment complex. Too much is at stake, including people’s lives, to do otherwise.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE REVISED PLANS for this Apartment Complex….keep in mind it takes all of the parking lots and the Barnes & Noble Shop.

https://pals.cityoflakewood.us/public/documentView?docSysId=40176