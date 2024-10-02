One Car in the Puyallup River, One Crashed into Bethel High School – The Suburban Times

At 7:00 pm on Monday September 30th, Pierce County Deputies and our Swift Water and Dive Teams responded to Frank Albert and North Levee Rd for a vehicle in the Puyallup River. The driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was sitting on top of it in the river. Fife Police handled the report and DUI driver, while our Divers and Swift Water team along with Tacoma Police Officers helped hook the vehicle so it could be towed out of the river.

Suspects Crash Stolen Car into Bethel High School

At 04:40 am, on Tuesday October 1st, a 911 caller said they saw a vehicle crash through the fence at Bethel High School. At 04:52 am, security arrived on scene and found a Hyundai sedan crashed into the front doors. The engine was running and no one was seen near the vehicle.

As deputies were responding dispatch advised this car had recently been reported stolen from Graham earlier in the morning. Deputies recovered the vehicle and had it towed from the school. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the vehicle theft or vandalism to the school please call the Sheriff’s Department, or you can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers on their app, website, or the Sheriff’s App.

P3 Tips app

Tpcrimestoppers.com

1-800-222-TIPS

The post One Car in the Puyallup River, One Crashed into High School first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

