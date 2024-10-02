MultiCare, Overlake Finalize Affiliation – The Suburban Times

Today (October 1, 2024), Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and MultiCare Health System officially joined forces with the finalization of their affiliation agreement. The affiliation formalizes a joint, long-term commitment to deliver the highest quality and most advanced health care to communities across Washington state.

“This affiliation brings together two outstanding organizations that have a shared commitment to improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare Health System. “Overlake has an exceptional reputation for its culture, clinical programs, medical staff and patient outcomes, and we are thrilled for them to join the MultiCare family. This affiliation will benefit our patients, our communities and our employees for generations to come.”

Through this agreement, Overlake and its network of clinics will bring new services and operate a new North Puget Sound region of MultiCare’s statewide network. This affiliation will enable Overlake and MultiCare to collaborate, integrate best practices and expand access to care and clinical programs. Overlake’s governance, management structure, medical staff and local foundation will remain.

“This is an exciting day for Overlake, and we are proud to join the MultiCare Health System. This affiliation will strengthen Overlake’s 64-year commitment of providing exceptional, compassionate care to our patients,” said J. Michael Marsh, Overlake president and CEO. “Together, we will be able to accomplish so much more in service to our mission of providing compassionate care. We will continue to keep high-quality patient care and the community at the center of all we do.”

Overlake joins MultiCare’s network of now 13 hospitals and more than 300 clinics across the Pacific Northwest. Patients will continue to receive care at Overlake Medical Center and Overlake’s 12 primary care clinics, five urgent care clinics and 19 specialty care clinics across East King County, with their current insurance plans.

To learn more, visit OverlakeForward.org.