In the Book Nook with … Ryan LaMantia – The Suburban Times

Author Ryan LaMantia

Author Ryan LaMantia from Denver, Colorado, worked for Safelite Autoglass for twelve years, but in 2021, decided to borrow some money from his house to live off for a year, while chasing his dream of writing a book. When that money dried up, he began driving for Uber and Lyft to pay the bills so he could continue writing. His first book, Road Trip, was released in February 2023. When Ryan isn’t writing, he enjoys listening to music, playing pool, playing pinball, watching a good movie, reading, and hanging out with his 17-year-old daughter.

Which genres do you cover?

Ryan LaMantia: Literary Fiction, Contemporary Fiction, Psychological Thriller, Thriller, Drama, Coming-Of-Age, and whatever else. I don’t plan to write in a specific genre when an idea hits me for a story. I usually write whatever it happens to be and let it slip into whichever category it happens to fit in.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Ryan LaMantia: The E.T. Fort came out in September of 2024. The story is about guns in school. There is not a political angle to the book, as it does show both sides to the story. It’s about a 15-year-old boy who struggles socially. He’s a good student, but that doesn’t matter to his bullies. One day, the boy reacts. There’s so much more to this story, but saying much else will give the story away.

At which book events can readers find you?

Ryan LaMantia: I’ll have a few book signings coming up in the Denver area in the next few months.

Ryan LaMantia’s latest book

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Ryan LaMantia: I enjoy doing book signings. It’s nice to talk to people directly. I’m not a big-name author, so I don’t have a line of people out the door. That means I can spend time with people and answer any questions they may have.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Ryan LaMantia: I suppose The E.T. Fort explains why schools aren’t a place for guns/weapons. I think that with what I write, I’m not trying to tell anyone what to take from the stories, but I do want people to FEEL what they’re reading, if that makes sense. I put my emotions into my stories, and I want the reader to feel that emotion.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Ryan LaMantia: I love reading Dean Koontz and Stephen King books. Other than those two, I’d say whatever I’m reading keeps me inspired. A few months ago, I read The Girls in the Cabin by Caleb Stephens, and I was blown away! That book was a huge inspiration to me, but as I said, whatever I’m reading is what keeps me going. Even if I’m reading something that isn’t great, I’m inspired not to make the same mistakes in my own writing.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Ryan LaMantia: I tend to do most of my writing in the afternoon. Beyond that, when I finish a first draft, I will put the manuscript aside for six to eight weeks before starting my edits. I like to come at it with fresh eyes (not my idea … Stephen King suggests this in his book On Writing).

Other books by Ryan LaMantia

What are you currently working on?

Ryan LaMantia: I’m working on a story about a woman who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. After having a pretty bad start to her day, the woman happens upon a murder. The murderer believed he was alone, but when he’s been caught red-handed, if you will, he knows he must eliminate any witnesses. The title at this point is To Serve and Protect.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Ryan LaMantia: Lisey’s Story by Stephen King.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Ryan LaMantia: I’d give the advice that was given to me. Just keep writing. Keep going! You can edit later.

You can find Ryan LaMantia’s books in a few local independent bookstores in Colorado, Texas, and Illinois, and on bookselling websites such as Amazon.