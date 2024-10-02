 Have dogs, will travel – The Suburban Times

Have dogs, will travel

Last week members of Clover Park Rotary had the privilege of serving a hot dog dinner at the schools open house to mark the beginning of the school year. Not only did it mark the beginning of the year, but also the inauguration of Principal Jason Hill as the Principal of Tillicum Elementary. Mr. Hill has over 15 years of experience as a principal.

Clover Park Rotary has many years of experience in the food service for Clover Park Schools. They originally cut their teeth on Southgate Elementary when, they routinely catered the schools “spaghetti feed” where they served over 200 families routinely for open house.

More recently, they have provided hot dogs for numerous events at Custer Elementary School. The Club loves “hands on” work in service of the community, as you can see by the pictures.

Ramona Hinton, Club Director for these events, reported that over 640 hot dogs were served for the Tillicum Open House event. She said they were overjoyed to help the kids and be part of welcoming Principal Hill.

Want to give back to your community in a spirit of fellowship? Go to: www.cloverparkrotary.org and go to “Join our club.”

