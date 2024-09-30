Rep. Strickland tours Lakewood Water District Water Treatment Facility – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

On September 3, 2024, Congresswoman Strickland stopped by our Scott GAC Wellsite to speak with Commissioner John Korsmo, General Manager Marshall Meyer, and Pumping & Water Treatment Dept. Head Don Stanley to discuss how PFAS has affected the District’s water, and all the steps Lakewood Water District has taken to remove PFAS from our system.

Since the discovery of PFAS in the water system of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2016, our District has taken a proactive stance in removing PFAS, ensuring the safety of our water.

PFAS has affected thirteen of the District’s wells, and we are working hard to ensure we have safe water for our customers. As a precautionary measure, the District has temporarily shut down the wells that exceed the State Action Level (SAL) until they can be treated or replaced with new wells, ensuring the safety of our water supply. We currently have two Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filtration systems to remove PFAS from four wells and are designing GAC filtration systems for three more wells. We are also designing and drilling new wells as part of our multi-year program to address PFAS.

Our ability to tackle these challenges has been greatly enhanced by the support of champions at the State and National Legislature who are advocating for us to secure funding to combat PFAS and alleviate the financial burden on our ratepayers. Notably, Congresswoman Strickland’s advocacy has resulted in the District receiving over $950,000 to drill a new well.