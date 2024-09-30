Moving forward to develop Lakewood’s ‘street ends’ – The Suburban Times

A conceptual plan identifying how Westlake Avenue SW could be developed to improve public access to Lake Steilacoom.

At its meeting Monday the Lakewood City Council directed the city move forward with a pilot project to improve public access to Lake Steilacoom by developing a “street end” at Westlake Avenue SW.

The direction came after discussion and review of recommendations from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The advisory board previously reviewed the city’s primary street end properties and weighed them against various criteria to determine which site to develop first as part of a pilot project.

If any funds are left following the development of the Westlake site, the City Council requested other street ends be cleared to improve access. More information about whether this is possible will be shared with the City Council as the project moves forward in 2025 and 2026. Find the full presentation online starting on page 37 of the agenda.

What are ‘street ends’?

“Street ends” are designated public right-of-way (ROW). They are located throughout the city. These roads, often covered in vegetation, border four lakes, including American Lake, Gravelly Lake, Lake Louise and Lake Steilacoom.

The lakes are public and open to everyone. But access is limited from the street due to overgrown vegetation and lack of city resources to develop and maintain the access points.

Over the past year the volunteer-led Lakewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Board reviewed an updated report (PDF) that identified the city’s street end properties. As part of its review, the volunteer board used a matrix to determine which sites to move forward to increase public access as part of a pilot program. View the advisory board’s recommendations here (PDF).

This criteria is what the City Council reviewed at its meeting and ultimately what guided the decision to develop the Westlake location.