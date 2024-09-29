Letter: Bigger Buckets – Why Dads Matter, Why Ordinary Will Not Do – The Suburban Times

A father and his two little daughters came down to go fishing at our lake-front public dock.

The bell rang as the door opened and I exited my office to greet them, although I had already seen them on the camera monitor screen as they came down the stairs.

“Could I get some bait?” the father asked. “Yeah, we need some bait,” the two identically dressed, pigtails tossing, without a doubt twin girls chimed in at exactly the same time.

Each of the little twin girls held their own matching pink fishing pole, each pole about half the size of the one holding it, and each wanted to be first to proudly demonstrate how the reel worked, each reel with flashing lights that sparkled with each crank of the handle, the kind that would probably scare a fish before it ever came near.

We were fresh out of worms for bait so I offered the dad a shovel so he could dig his own worms in our garden out front.

They hadn’t been out there on the dock five minutes before the girls came trooping back in and asked for a can.

“For worms?”

“No, for fish.”

“Wow, you’ve caught some already?”

“No, but dad says we plan to.”

Smiling at the girl’s – and their dad’s – enthusiasm I scrounged around and started to hand them an ordinary empty coffee can from the shop after first dumping out the odds and ends of nuts and bolts it contained.

“Do you have anything bigger?” said one. “Yeah, we want something bigger!” said the other.

My grin growing, I gave them an orange bucket, watching them then as they headed happily back out the door and skipped on down to the dock to rejoin their dad, pigtails bouncing, each of their hands grasping the handle of the bucket swinging between them.

And I was thinking, on this beautiful morning, as I rejoined my computer in my office, that those girls were going to achieve something of meaningful significance with their lives.

Not only because they’ve a dad who takes them fishing.

But also, because they’ve a dad who, before they’ve ever even caught a fish, instilled in them the belief that not only were they going to catch a fish, it would not be just any fish, but a fish worth taking home to show their mom.

Someday my guess is the husband they catch would likewise be the beneficiary of each of these girls’ formative fishing trip with their dad – that in life and in love neither scrounging around, nor ordinary, would do.