City of Tacoma Joins Forests in Cities Network to Promote Health and Sustainability of Tacoma’s Natural Areas – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is proud to announce its membership in the Forests in Cities network, an initiative of the Natural Areas Conservancy. This partnership aims to promote the health and sustainability of Tacoma’s natural areas through science, partnerships, and communication.

The Forests in Cities network brings together representatives from 21 cities across the United States, along with institutional partners such as the USDA Forest Service, to advance urban forest science and advocate for increased support of natural area management. By joining this network, the City of Tacoma will have access to new resources, research opportunities, and technical trainings to strengthen its natural area management efforts.

“Tacoma is excited to join the Forests in Cities network,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “As our city experiences rapid population growth we will continue to face environmental challenges common to urban areas. Addressing these challenges collaboratively, with an emphasis on innovation and sustainable growth, is crucial to our success.”

The City of Tacoma manages more than 500 acres of passive open spaces, which provide vital benefits like stormwater retention, air and water quality improvements, and climate change adaptation. These spaces are essential for enhancing quality of life and ensuring ecological balance in a rapidly growing urban area.

Dr. Joey Hulbert from Washington State University will join the City of Tacoma’s Forests in Cities team, lending his expertise from the Forest Health Watch program to engage local communities in keeping Tacoma’s forests healthy. As part of the Forests in Cities network, the City of Tacoma will build on its urban forest management efforts to create a thriving and sustainable urban forest ecosystem.

Additional information on the City of Tacoma’s Passive Open Space Program is available at cityoftacoma.org/openspace. Community members with questions about the program can contact Desiree Radice at dradice@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 502-2126.