Letter: “Ordinary No, Really Don’t Think So” – The Suburban Times

He couldn’t afford much by which to express his love for her.

He wanted to buy her the most beautiful and the biggest bouquet from among the many offerings from the shop where the sweet scents and the fragrances of spring time filled his senses.

Fringed petals as if created by pinking shears; nodding bell-shapes; big clusters of blossoms like pink cotton candy; all were showy, all were stunningly gorgeous, all ostentatiously exuberant as if shouting ‘buy me!’

He counted the bills in his wallet again.

“Can I help you?” Trying her best to hide a knowing smile, the florist who had been watching the grey haired gentleman approached.

Without waiting for a reply, she said, “Could I recommend something?”

And with that she turned away and headed down the aisle.

Wondering if she knew, he returned his wallet to his pocket and dutifully followed.

“See these daisies? Many men, if not most men, whether buying for their girlfriend, or for their wife, for reasons ‘just because,’ or for their birthday or anniversary, think the daisy is a common ordinary flower.

“Well, let me tell you, it’s not.

“In fact,” she continued, “daisies remind me of the opening words of the Kenny Chesney love song that go like this: ‘Ordinary no, really don’t think so.’

“Have you heard of that song?”

He was about to say he had not, but he didn’t get the chance as she continued on.

“Daisies are no more ordinary than I imagine you want your relationship to be with whomever you are buying flowers for.

“You want your love to be ordinary? I don’t think so.

“Personally, as a woman, if I were wanting to be shown love through such a lovely gesture as flowers, I would want to have some fellow show up on my doorstep with a bouquet of daisies held behind his back.

“I mean, how romantic is that?

He nodded.

“And look at them! Don’t they just exude joy? Aren’t they cheerful? You want to brighten a woman’s day? I say, buy her daisies.

“In fact, look at these. There are two layers of petals for every blossom. Do you know what that reminds me of?”

Still not able to get a word in edge wise, he simply shook his head.

“It’s like getting two flowers for the price of one. And not only is that special but two layers of petals on one flower reminds of the so beautiful and so rare and so special times in life where a man and a woman maybe up in years who have lost the love of their life find love once again.

“You know how beautiful and rare and special that is when love comes twice?”

He didn’t answer. He didn’t trust himself to reply. Tears threatened.

Maybe she had just guessed. Maybe she did know.

As she watched him leave the shop with his purchase of daisies, and the card with the French phrase that she had showed him meant “to love a lot, passionately, madly,” she smiled.

But she had tears too, happy tears, in her eyes.

Yes, somehow, she knew.