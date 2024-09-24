Tillicum-Woodbrook Community Center is Back in Business – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

Last Wednesday, September 18, marked a new beginning. This summer, with a re-dedication of competence and commitment unseen in more than a decade, the Tillicum-Woodbrook Community Center (TWCC) came to life. A newly organized board led by Sheherazed Poshtkouhi, buttressed by driving energy and business experience of Darrin Lowry and fellow directors, willed themselves to the monumental task of pulling the center from the brink of loss and failure. Clearing years of clutter and neglect to repaint and refocus on mission, striving to realize the center’s greater potential for learning opportunity and community outreach services, they went to work.

The TWCC in former disarray

“Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it; boldness has genius, power, and magic in it.”

– J. W. von Goethe

A welcoming community showed up to laud the board’s accomplishment. Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen, joined by city council members and City Manager John Caulfield, together with CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner, savored grilled fare and deserts while sharing in reflections past and ideas leading into future concerns and opportunity with the TWCC Board and neighbors. All present noted the synergy of colocation, keeping the Sea-Mar Clinic and PCLS Tillicum Branch Library together in TWCC community along with continuing investment to modernize proximate Tillicum Elementary School.

TWCC refreshed to nourish community, 18 Sep 2024

Overall, the TWCC Board’s achievements are remarkable. But the task ahead remains daunting. Caring commitment and sustaining endeavor by all concerned will prove this fresh start worthy of the effort. And for that work, the TWCC doors are open.