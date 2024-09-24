 Oktoberfest in Market Square is Oct. 11 – The Suburban Times

Oktoberfest in Market Square is Oct. 11

Start practicing your polka because Oktoberfest will return to Market Square on Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-9 p.m.!

The Jacob Bean Polka Band will get the crowd moving while pumpkin carver Wade Lapp will amaze young and old alike with his “gourd-eous” works of art. There will also be food and treats including the Manic Meatballs, TornadoPotato and Jack’s Savory Pies Co. food trucks, kettle corn, Bavarian pretzels and Honeycomb Raw Honey.

As in years past, E9 Brewing will host the Beer Garden (for those 21 and over), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Curtis Football Booster Club.

Don’t miss the fun—be there on the Square on Oct. 11.

