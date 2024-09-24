 It’s Greek to Me – The Suburban Times

It’s Greek to Me

Don’t hold back.

When Peg and I stop in for a great meal at It’s Greek to Me, we make sure to order enough for the two of us and any other friends we might have join us.

The authentic Greek cuisine has been a great place to share family and friends birthday parties from young ages to very senior friends and relatives for many, many years. The restaurant has a special private party room.

This was our first time in a while for lunch, so of course we had to select a wide variety of things to munch on and drool over . . . and try out new recipes.

New tastes for drooling.

Although we can pack up the excellent food for later-on dining, the reality is that it doesn’t last very long. This especially is true of our lunch this week. The restaurant has been sold and the new owners are bending over to be helpful and friendly.

We ate a good selection and took home a good selection, and are making plans for another stop or two in the next few weeks. Yummmmmmmmy! Peg has a birthday coming up in October just in case you might be considering a birthday present for her . . .

It’s Greek To Me is located at 1702 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405.

