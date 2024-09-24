 Coffee with Cory – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Coffee with Cory

· · Leave a Comment ·

U.P.’s Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears has begun holding a series of casual get-togethers with the public to share updates on his work in the community. He has already met with apartment residents and invited Rachel Adler, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for West Pierce Fire & Rescue, to join him to share important information on how to be ready for natural disasters or other emergencies.

This is a great way to learn more about the City’s community outreach work addressing chronic nuisance issues, preventative park safety patrols, assisting U.P. police with non-crime related community concerns and triaging resources for the homeless.

If you have a public safety concern that you think Cory can help with you can reach him at 253.798.CARE or at UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com.

Watch future issues of Headlines for the dates and times of upcoming Coffee with Cory sessions.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.