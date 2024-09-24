Coffee with Cory – The Suburban Times

U.P.’s Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears has begun holding a series of casual get-togethers with the public to share updates on his work in the community. He has already met with apartment residents and invited Rachel Adler, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for West Pierce Fire & Rescue, to join him to share important information on how to be ready for natural disasters or other emergencies.

This is a great way to learn more about the City’s community outreach work addressing chronic nuisance issues, preventative park safety patrols, assisting U.P. police with non-crime related community concerns and triaging resources for the homeless.

If you have a public safety concern that you think Cory can help with you can reach him at 253.798.CARE or at UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com.

Watch future issues of Headlines for the dates and times of upcoming Coffee with Cory sessions.