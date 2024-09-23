Sister Act Teaser – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Musical Theatre opened the fall release of Sister Act Friday. Based on the hit 1992 film, Sister Act is a feel-amazing musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! This uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It is hilarious . . . The almost full theatre was heavy with laughter. I found a photo of a laughing guy but haven’t been given the photos of the actors, yet. Get your tickets ASAP and laugh and enjoy! Get your tickets for a wild ride . . .believe me . . . this show is worth it. – https://www.tmp.org/
