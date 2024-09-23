New housing application received for Lakewood Towne Center – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood received significant modifications to an application submitted in February 2024 that proposes adding market rate housing to Lakewood Towne Center in the parking lot area adjacent to the Barnes and Noble building.

The new project scope includes a total of 311 market rate housing units. These are composed of:

143 units in a five-story building.

168 units spread across seven, three-story garden-style buildings.

The project proposes 40,132-square-feet of common open area, 476 on-site parking stalls, indoor and outdoor amenity areas for tenants and large landscaped buffers. View the project application at the City of Lakewood permit dashboard here. Or contact Senior Planner Andrea Bell at the contact information listed below for the application and listed studies.

The public comment period for the proposal runs Friday, Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, 2024.

Written comments must include the permit number (#10185, Project ID #5447) and should be sent to the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works department at the following addresses:

By mail:

Attn: Andrea Bell

City of Lakewood Planning & Public Works

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

By email:

Andrea Bell, Senior Planner

Abell@cityoflakewood.us

Lakewood Municipal Code requires a project of this type to go before the Hearing Examiner for review and public hearing. A public hearing date is pending and will be shared once it is set.