What are Lakewood’s ‘street ends’? – The Suburban Times

The request to vacate 100th Street SW, a “street end” in Lakewood, increased public awareness and interest in the numerous streets in Lakewood that end at the city’s various lakes.

“Street ends” are designated public right-of-way (ROW) located throughout the city. These ends border four lakes, including American Lake, Gravelly Lake, Lake Louise and Lake Steilacoom.

The lakes are public and open to everyone. But access is limited from the street ends due to overgrown vegetation and lack of city resources to develop and maintain the access points.

Over the past year the volunteer-led Lakewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Board reviewed an updated report (PDF) that identified the city’s street end properties. As part of its review, the volunteer board used a matrix to determine which sites to move forward to increase public access as part of a pilot program. View the advisory board’s recommendations here (PDF).

The Lakewood City Council will review and discuss the advisory board recommendation at its Sept. 23, 2024 study session. Previously the City Council identified increasing access to the city’s public lakes as a priority. Its review on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 marks the next step in this process.

Find the meeting agenda and how to attend/join the meeting virtually listed online.